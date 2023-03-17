A man has been found guilty of rape after targeting a woman in Kingston

Mohammad Idriss, 18 of Pembury Road, Hackney, was found guilty following a trial at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, 16 March.

He had already pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug, theft and fraud offences in relation to the same incident.

On 23 July 2022, Idriss was loitering around Kingston Town Centre when he approached the victim-survivor at 00:05. He went on to rape her in a nearby churchyard by Clarence Street.

Idriss then stole two of her bank cards and used them to purchase food and drink at various stores in Kingston Town Centre.

The rape was reported to the police that day and detectives immediately launched an investigation.

The victim-survivor was supported by specialist officers.

Detectives carried out extensive CCTV enquiries that showed the suspect approaching the victim. They also submitted urgent forensic tests that identified the suspect as Mohammad Idriss.

Idriss was arrested at his home address in Hackney on 26 July 2022. He made no comment during his police interviews and was charged and remanded shortly after.

Throughout the investigation and trial, an Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA) provided specialist support to the victim. An ISVA is an impartial adviser who works with people who have experienced rape and/or sexual assault.

Prior to the trial, specialist measures were put in place so the victim could provide evidence in court with only the judge and barristers present, and without having to see Idriss.

Detective Constable Troy Sampson leading the investigation said: “Mohammad Idriss is an extremely dangerous individual who targeted an innocent woman. His actions that night have caused serious harm and will have a lasting impact.

“My job is to investigate serious sexual offences and bring those responsible to justice, I am pleased with the result in court and take comfort in knowing he is in prison and cannot harm anyone else.

“Reporting a rape can seem scary or daunting but I want to reassure anyone who this has happened to that we will fully support you and conduct a full and thorough investigation.”

Mohammad Idriss will be sentenced on Friday, 19 May at Kingston Crown Court.