A Man Has Been Found Guilty Of Stabbing A Railway Worker And Attacking Other Employees At Bromley South Station In May Last Year
A man has been found guilty of stabbing a railway worker and attacking other employees at Bromley South station in May last year

Damilola Fatuga, now aged 19, was challenged by a revenue protection officer after passing through the ticket barriers without paying. He lashed out, punching the member of staff several times and knocking his front tooth out.

Two other members of staff came to assist, one was punched in the eye and the second was stabbed multiple times as they tried to restrain him.

The stabbing victim suffered wounds to the arm, thigh and stomach. Fortunately, his wounds were not life-threatening.

The knife was kicked out of Fatuga’s hand by a fourth member of staff.

He was arrested at the scene.

The attack occurred at close to 12.45pm on Monday 21 May 2021.

On Tuesday 15 November he was found guilty of Grievous Bodily Harm [GBH] with Intent at Croydon Crown Court in relation to the stabbing.

He had already pleaded guilty to the assaults on the other members of staff and for being in possession of a knife.

Fatuga, of Osborn Terrace in Blackheath, Greenwich, will be sentenced on Friday 10 February 2023.

Superintendent Darren Malpas, of British Transport Police, said: “This was a shocking and disturbing attack on members of staff who were attempting to do their job. It’s very fortunate that the stabbing victim did not suffer life threatening injuries, however it could’ve easily gone the other way.

“We know this attack had a significant impact on our colleagues in the rail industry. Like the rest of us, they have every right to work without fear of suffering violence. We’re committed to ensuring anyone who breaches this right are investigated and put before the courts.”

