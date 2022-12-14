Wednesday, December 14, 2022
A Man Has Been Found Guilty Of The Murder Of A 17-year-old Teenager Described By His Family As A “beloved, Sweet, Gentle Son Who Wouldn’t Hurt A Fly”
by @uknip247
Kyle Wright, 17, (pictured), was at a party in facebook.com/hashtag/camberley?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWBlqZ3uYBXDmxfrQkzum8_-ksJGkoCy9KB4i2zKWvfYo2-hdOE_zaO9VVzc9AHg5RJ-7F5_ghAdG7BRCvCyLAl8HFIAbFe4U7oFCVTujnnkbiLF_8tupBoDNXBLGJaCDP_Dechv1QVYlrSQ6kujRUAYsJPgKip2Z6o9tE6YY3Bn8WraKi1ShHJBxWhmLCYX64&__tn__=*NK-R">#Camberley on 27 May 2022 when he was confronted by Jonathan Cox, 18, and stabbed to death in the street.
Cox was found guilty of Kyle’s murder at Guildford Crown Court today (12 December), after a jury returned a unanimous verdict following a 14-day trial.
He will be sentenced on Thursday (15 December).
Extending his heartfelt condolences to Kyle’s family and friends following the “tragic and senseless death of a teenager with his whole life ahead of him”, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team praised his team who worked tirelessly on the investigation, which included going through hours of CCTV footage, obtaining witness accounts in difficult circumstances and ploughing through mobile phone analysis, to find the evidence which was pivotal in securing the conviction.

