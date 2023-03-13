A man has been given a hospital order after he admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility for the death of Nicholas Sutin in North Finchley.

On Monday, 13 March, Jermaine Myers, 37 of Woodhouse Road, N12 appeared at the Old Bailey where he was handed a Section 37 hospital order after he pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing on 6 March.

An investigation was launched after police and London Ambulance Service were called shortly after 4am on 27 May 2022 to reports of a disturbance on High Road in North Finchley, N12.

Nicholas was found there suffering stab and severe head injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Nicholas died at the scene.

Nicholas – who was sleeping rough – had been by a bench near the Tally Ho pub when he was approached by Myers who was armed with a knife.

Myers stabbed Nicholas twice before picking up a concrete slab and striking him across the head, causing catastrophic injuries.

An investigation was launched and a forensic trace on the concrete slab quickly identified Myers as the suspect – he was arrested the following day at his address in nearby Woodhouse Road.

CCTV footage was obtained which showed the whole incident, including Myers coming to and from the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “The level of violence inflicted on Nicholas Sutin was significant and sustained, leaving him no chance of survival.

“From what we know, Myers was not known to Nicholas and there was nothing in Nicholas’s behaviour that could suggest he in any way provoked the attack.

“This is the final step in the judicial process and I can only hope this closure can allow Nicholas’s family to move on from this horrific chapter.”