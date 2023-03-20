A man has been given an indefinite hospital order for the murder of a ‘loving and devoted father’ in Tilbury.

Thirty-five year-old Craig North was found seriously injured in Feenan Highway shortly before 9.45pm on 2 January last year.

He was taken to hospital but, sadly, he died there nine days later.

Craig had been taken to hospital after being found by four members of the public with a stab wound to his chest.

About two hours after Craig had been found injured, we received a call from a relative of 20 year-old Darnel Curtin reporting he had stabbed someone.

Officers attended his address in Chesterton Way, Tilbury and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.

Curtin was initially charged with attempted murder but following Craig’s death, that charged was upgraded to one of murder.

He denied the charge but, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, was found guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility on 20 January.

Darnel Curtin was sentenced at the same court on Monday 20 March where he was given an indefinite hospital order.

Following the trial, Craig’s parents said at the time: “No result will ever bring back Craig to his family, Craig was our hero.

“He was a loving and devoted father, partner, son, brother, uncle, son in law and friend.

“He was loved by so many. He will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. You are our warrior.

“We will continue to remember him and his heroic actions”.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Julie Gowen said: “Craig’s death was a needless tragedy which has robbed his family of a much-loved man.

“I want to praise their courage and dignity throughout the investigation and the painful ordeal of a trial.

“No conviction will ever bring Craig back, but I hope this will help them to move forward.”