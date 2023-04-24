A man has been identified who was mauled to death by a ‘out of control’ dog before the animal was shot dead by police

Wayne Stevens, 51, was killed by a dog in Derby early Saturday morning.

Police were summoned to a residence on Cameron Road in Derby shortly after 5.50 a.m. on Saturday after receiving allegations that a man had been gravely hurt, however, Mr Stevens, unfortunately, died at the scene.

Gary Stevens, 53, has been charged with being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog that caused harm and death under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Gary, of Cameron Road, Derby, will appear later today at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

Police shot and killed a dog that was “posing a risk to officers and the public.”

Following Wayne’s death, tributes poured in, with one shocked relative noting, “you will forever be missed.”

‘R.I.P to our dear brother Wayne, aka Trend,’ one family member, believed to be his sister, said. I still can’t believe it. Still reeling from the news that you’ve died, why can’t it just be a nightmare from which we may awaken?

‘We will always love you bro, and you will be missed forever. Fly high in heaven till we meet again.’

‘R.I.P big brother Wayne Stevens, words can’t convey the grief fam,’ his brother Scott said.

‘It had only been four days since we had a beer. I hope you see dad in heaven and iron out your problems since you’re neighbours for eternity now, so make peace.’

Others also paid tribute, with one saying on Facebook: ‘I can’t believe he’s gone I’m very sad for your loss. Wayne, you were a nice guy to chat to, and my heart goes out to your family and friends.’

‘Formal identification has taken place, and the victim has been named as 51-year-old Wayne Stevens,’ police said in a statement.

‘Wayne died tragically as a result of injuries sustained in a dog attack. At this time, our thoughts are with his family and friends.’