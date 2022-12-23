A man has been jailed after a young man was fatally shot in broad daylight near a children’s playground in revenge for a robbery the defendants mistakenly thought he had committed

James Nicholson, 36 of no fixed address, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, 23 December to a total of 13 years’ imprisonment for manslaughter, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.
Nicholson was the last of a group of men to be sentenced for killing 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir.
Nathaniel Reece, 41 of Southgate Road, Islington – who fired the gun – was also jailed for life (to serve a minimum of 33 years and two months) after he pleaded guilty to murder.
Matthew Hardy, 36 of Six Acres Estate, Islington was jailed for seven-and-a-half years and Darren Dredge, 41 for eight-and-a-half years for the manslaughter of Imani, after being found not guilty of murder.
Hardy was given an additional 18-month sentence for conspiring to supply Class B drugs.
Following the trial, Kyriacou was charged and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property, and Dredge to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and possession of criminal property. They were also sentenced for these offences today, with the terms to run concurrently.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said:“Imani was a young man who had his whole life ahead of him, but by simply being in the wrong place, at the wrong time, he was tragically killed in a horrific act of violence that took place in broad daylight just metres away from a children’s playground and a football pitch which was full of children.
“Kyriacou had refused the police’s help after the robbery and decided to take matters into his own hands, recruiting his friends to take part in his deadly revenge plan. The joint actions of these men resulted in the execution of Imani, who paid with his life for a robbery he had no involvement in.
“We were determined to bring Imani’s killers to justice and my team worked tirelessly behind the scenes gathering overwhelming evidence to convict the five defendants. These men will now each serve a lengthy period behind bars for their cold and callous actions.
“There is never an excuse for violence, especially violence using an illegal firearm, and everyone in the Met remains committed to tackling violence in all its forms and removing dangerous weapons, and those who carry them, from the streets of London.”