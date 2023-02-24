A man has been jailed after admitting a number of sexual offences against a child

Dylan Alfie Cullen, 19 of Kingston-upon-Thames appeared at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday, 23 February and was sentenced to nine and a half years imprisonment with a further one year to be served on licence.

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on Friday, 28 October to rape of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity. All the offences relate to one female child.

Cullen carried out his offending over a period of months between September 2020 and March 2022. The girl he abused was known to Cullen.

Police were called on 20 March 2022 to an address in Kingston-upon-Thames after the girl’s family called police. Cullen was arrested and taken into police custody but declined to answer any questions in interview. He was charged on 22 March and pleaded guilty as above.

Detective Constable Annabel Leslie-Miller investigating said: “This has been an extremely challenging investigation but the successful outcome has only been possible thanks to the strength the girl and her family have shown throughout this process.

“I hope now that Cullen has been convicted and sentenced, they can begin to move on with their lives.

“I also hope it encourages anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse to come forward and speak to police; we have specially trained officers who can support you and investigate what has happened.”