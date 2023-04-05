Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been jailed after admitting to causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A man has been jailed after admitting to causing serious injury by dangerous driving

by uknip247

The case came after a six-year-old boy suffered significant injuries in a collision with a motorcycle on Wade Street, Bristol, at about 6pm on Saturday 28 January.

The rider failed to stop at the scene but was arrested later that night.

Ellis Smith, 21, of St George, Bristol, was sentenced to a total of two years and four months when he appeared before Bristol Crown Court earlier this week.

Smith was also disqualified from driving for three years and two months.

At a previous hearing, he had admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, failing to stop after a collision and having no insurance.

The boy spent almost three weeks in the hospital being treated for multiple fractures and head and internal injuries. He is expected to need physiotherapy and other hospital appointments for at least two years. We wish him well in his recovery.

His family said: “No parent should have to go through what we have been through. Speed limits are there for a reason. This was a 20mph zone and his (Smith’s) actions have caused significant injuries to our son. It is unforgivable. We would like to thank the police for their hard work.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A 28-year-old man who launched such a torrid campaign of abuse against his partner that the officer investigating the case called it “the worst...

An aggressive beggar who was given a chance to mend his ways has been jailed after immediately continuing to break the law

Man convicted of killing 15 birds, including five red kites, in Dumfries and Galloway area

Man convicted of stalking after following a woman around Hampshire in his car

Two men who forced their way into a couple’s home, threatening to harm them both with a hot iron and power tools, demanding money...

A 62-year-old Norwich man who mistreated a vulnerable patient in his care has been sentenced to nine month imprisonment

Man Sentenced to 40 Months Imprisonment after Blackmail and Disclosing Private Images

Two men have today (5 April) been found guilty of murdering a good samaritan who came to the aid of a teenage girl

Two men from Birmingham have been charged with conspiring to commit #burglary with intent to steal and conspiring to steal a motor vehicle and...

A statue made from 100,000 knives has been unveiled in Bradford to mark the beginning of an anti-violence campaign

A Brave Dog Risked His Life to Fight Off a Puma and Save Two Young Kids

A man has been arrested following an incident in Devizes town centre earlier this evening

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More