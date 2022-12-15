A man has been jailed after committing a knife-point robbery in Durham City

Jordan Gibson approached the victim along North Road in October and pointed

a knife at the victim’s throat.Gibson pressured the victim into handing

over cash before making off from the scene.

The victim called police almost immediately after the incident and was able

to give a detailed description of the suspect.

The suspect was later identified as Gibson who was swiftly arrested on

suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife.

He later admitted the offences and appeared at Durham Crown Court on

Tuesday for sentencing.

The 27-year-old, from Chester-Le-Street was jailed to 33 months in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Smiles, of Durham Constabulary, said:

“Although robbery rates remain low in County Durham and Darlington, we

remain committed to bringing offenders like Gibson to justice.

“This is a despicable crime which no one deserves to be the victim and I am

pleased in this case we have removed this particularly dangerous offender

from our streets.”