A man has been jailed after he caused the death of a young woman when a car he was driving collided with a pedicab

Luis Balcazar-Soto, 24 of Law Street, Southwark, SE1, appeared at Southwark

Crown Court on Tuesday, 1 November where he was sentenced to nine years

imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving and three years’

imprisonment for causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The sentences

are to run concurrently.

He was also sentenced to nine months imprisonment for breach of a

restraining order and breach of a suspended sentence. This will run

consecutively to the driving offences.

A number of matters including driving under the influence of alcohol,

driving without a licence, driving without insurance and speeding will lie

on file.

*The case was heard before Judge Taylor who summarised Soto’s actions

saying*: “You are 24-years-old, you don’t have a driving licence and you

have an appalling record for driving offences in the past. I have heard

very moving victim impact statements from Sophie’s family who expressed

their intense pain and deep loss.

“She was 31 years old – a life you have now denied her from having. Your

actions have had a devastating effect. This was a prolonged course of bad

driving with disregard of danger to others and with experience of being

before the courts – on this occasion you continued, with consequences. This

was aggravated by previous offending and consumption of alcohol plus

serious injury to others. You drove with alcohol, without a driving licence

and no insurance.”

Police were called at 4.10am on Sunday, 10 July, to reports of a car in

collision with a pedicab on New Kent Road, SE1.

Officers attended the location along with the London Ambulance Service. At

the scene a car had been in collision with a pedicab.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the pedicab passenger,

31-year-old, Sophie Strickland, who was from Wales, was sadly pronounced

dead at the scene.

The car driver, Soto, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by

dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was

charged on Monday, 11 July with – causing death by dangerous driving,

causing injury by dangerous driving, causing death while driving without a

licence, causing death by driving while uninsured and breach of a

restraining order.

*Investigating officer Detective Constable Janine Andrews* *of the Met’s

Serious Collision Investigation Unit* said: “This has been a harrowing

ordeal for Sophie’s family and loved ones. My thought are very much with

them.

“A driving licence and use of our highways is a responsibility and a

privilege –those who don’t think that law applies to them and those who

care little for the safety of others have no business driving any vehicle.

“It is right that Soto has received a significant sentence for the loss his

reckless behaviour has inflicted on Sophie’s family – my thoughts are with

them.”