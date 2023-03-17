Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been jailed after he crashed his modified BMW, causing the death of his girlfriend

A man has been jailed after he crashed his modified BMW, causing the death of his girlfriend

by uknip247

Liam Pusey, 23, of the A339 in Herriard, was sentenced to nine years in prison today (17 March) following the catastrophic collision on the A32 near Droxford on 4 February 2021.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Pusey was driving north in his grey BMW 320D Sport with girlfriend Melissa Orsborn sat in the front passenger seat.

At approximately 7.55pm, after driving between 69mph and 85mph in a 50mph limit, Pusey lost control of his car and span into the path of a silver Volkswagen Golf travelling south.

Emergency crews attended and Miss Orsborn was cut out of the car and taken to Southampton General Hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead.

The driver of the Golf, 37-year-old Louisa Wray from Fareham, suffered a broken left wrist and broken right foot. She had surgery and spent two nights in hospital.

Pusey was found guilty following a trial of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The court heard that Pusey had heavily modified his BMW and used it for drifting.

Jurors were told that Pusey had worn down his tyres through drifting so much that the construction cords were exposed on the inner edge of the front offside tyre.

A forensic examiner told the jury the BMW was in such a dangerous condition it should not have been driven on a public road.

Police Constable Lucy Hawkins, of the Roads Policing Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“Liam Pusey showed total disregard for the safety of his passenger and other road users by speeding in a dangerously unsafe vehicle.

“His recklessness has taken the life of one woman and put another in hospital.

“I hope the result we got today makes other drivers think twice about their driving and the state of their vehicles.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Two police officers have been stabbed in a late-night attack in Soho

Detectives have charged a man with the murder of another man in...

New £6m match funding boost from the UK Government for Comic Relief...

The popular supermarket chain Aldi announced a third pay increase in a...

British Transport Police have successfully overturned the decision of an independent misconduct...

The recent decision by The Court of Appeal to reduce the original...

A criminal who went on the run for eight years over his...

Detectives investigating an incident of large-scale disorder in Dumbarton have arrested seven...

A recent operation carried out by German police across the states of...

A man has been jailed for a number of offences including controlling...

Drug dealer involved in large-scale conspiracy to supply cocaine & heroin across...

Lancashire Police investigation into drug dealing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, has...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More