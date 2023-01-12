A man has been jailed after he robbed a man he had arranged to meet on a dating site in Hackney

A man was sentenced to prison after robbing a man he met on a dating website in Hackney.

Ashley Jackson, 19, of Barbauld Road, N16, was sentenced to 40 months in prison for robbery and six months for being in possession of a knife at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, 10 January. Sentences must run in parallel.

On December 15, Jackson pleaded guilty in the same court.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, Jackson scheduled a meeting with a man in his forties whom he met on a dating website. After meeting at an address in the E1 district and spending some time together, Jackson pulled a knife from his sleeve and threatened the victim, demanding money.

Jackson demanded £180 from the victim before hailing a taxi and fleeing.

Jackson was arrested on Tuesday, November 15th, following an investigation by detectives from the Met’s Central East Command Unit.

“The effects of becoming a victim of robbery, particularly where there is a threat of violence, run far deeper than a loss of cash or property – they can be traumatic and long-lasting,” said investigating officer Detective Constable Alex O’Sullivan.

“Jackson has now been removed from the community, where he can no longer victimise the general public. I sincerely hope that this gives the victim the feeling that justice has been done.”

