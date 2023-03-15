A man has been jailed after he violently robbed a woman for her earrings in east London

Gary McKibbin, 36, of Edmeston Close, E9, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 14 March.

On Tuesday, March 7, he pleaded guilty to robbery in the same court.

The court heard that on Saturday, 11 February, police were called by a member of the public who said a man was being detained by several people in Kyverdale Road, N16.

Officers arrived to find McKibbin being restrained by two members of the public, with additional witnesses standing nearby.

Officers interviewed witnesses and determined that McKibbin and another man robbed a woman of her earrings before violently pushing her to the ground in an attempt to steal more items from her.

Several quick-thinking community members intervened and detained McKibbin until officers arrived a short time later. The second man was able to flee.

McKibbin was taken into custody and charged with robbery. He was convicted in the manner described above.

The second suspect is still at large. He is described as a black man in his 30s, standing 5ft 3ins to 5ft 5ins tall. He was dressed in a dark suit.

“McKibbin and another man deliberately targeted a lone woman for her jewellery, violently attacking her in the process,” said Superintendent Andy Port of the Central East area’s Neighbourhoods Team. Fortunately, some quick-thinking and brave members of the public intervened and detained McKibbin until officers arrived. McKibbin had no choice but to plead guilty after being caught red-handed.

“However, we remain committed to bringing the second man to justice and I’d appeal to anyone with information to contact us or Crimestoppers.

“It is critical that members of the public feel safe on London’s streets. Every robbery has a profound effect on the victim.

“Officers in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, as well as across the capital, are doing fantastic work to target opportunistic robbers like McKibbin, who fuel violence.”

“I am proud of the work done by my investigation teams in helping to bring this violent offender to justice so quickly,” said Detective Inspector Nikki Hardy of the Central East’s Burglary and Robbery Investigation Team. And I want to thank the members of the public who helped on the night of the incident.”

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 7843/11FEB.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.