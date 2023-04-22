Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

A man has been jailed after he was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation against online gambling company Bet365

The 40-year-old, from #StaplefordTawney, was jailed for five years for conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

He was also convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud against bank Santander.

He had always denied the charges but was convicted at the conclusion of a four-week trial.

Howard was part of a syndicate that created online accounts to bet without the limitations placed on a single account.

He, therefore, collected bonuses to which he would never otherwise have been entitled.

He was accused of being central to the criminal enterprise which dated back to 2008 and involved over 1,000 online betting accounts. Throughout the fraud, it was estimated he received £236,000.

Detective Sergeant Mike Monckton, of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Betting online in someone else’s name is against the terms of use.

“The whole enterprise was dishonest and designed to deceive the gambling company.

“When we were notified in 2018, we embarked upon a lengthy and complex investigation that took some time to unravel.

“When we executed a warrant at Jon Howard’s address in Stapleford Tawney in February 2019, it was obvious that this was set up to look like any other legal business.

“Hours were spent trawling through paperwork in different names, receipts for luxury items, bank books and 177 sim cards that were seized from the address.

“Substantial sums of money were involved.”

