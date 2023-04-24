Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

BREAKING A man has been jailed after Met officers intercepted a drugs handover in Hertfordshire

A man has been jailed after Met officers intercepted a drugs handover in Hertfordshire

by uknip247

Arthur Salmon, 51 , of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, 24 April.

He was previously found guilty of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at the same court on Friday, 27 January.

At around 14:00hrs on 24 February 2022 officers from the Met were carrying out a proactive operation when they saw Salmon transferring cardboard boxes between a van and a car in Mill View Road, Tring.

As the third box was transferred, officers intervened and detained Salmon. A search was carried out and each of the boxes was found to contain 10 one kilogram blocks of cocaine.

The drugs had an estimated wholesale value of around £1million and a potential street value of up to £3.6million.

Salmon was arrested and taken into custody. He told officers he did not know what was in the boxes, however he was also found to be in possession of two burner phones.

A search of Salmon’s van revealed it had been adapted to allow him to conceal a large amount of drugs.

Detective Constable Jack Brackley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “There is a proven link between drugs and violent crime and all too often we see shootings and stabbings that are linked to the supply of drugs. We are committed to do doing all we can to stop that and I’m pleased Salmon has received a custodial sentence.

“Tackling drug supply isn’t something we can do alone and we need information from communities to help identify those involved in these crimes. Information can be shared with the police or reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

A second man was also charged as part of the same investigation, however he was found not guilty after a trial.

