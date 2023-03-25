A man has been jailed after more than £4,000-worth of cocaine and heroin was found inside an address in Stoke-on-Trent

Kashif Ahmed, aged 22, of Birmingham, was sentenced to four years and five months behind bars after admitting importing a class B drug, possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Wednesday (22 March).

The court heard how officers completed a warrant at an address in Normacot in March last year (2022). Ahmed was upstairs at the time when two mobile phones were thrown out of the window when officers made their way inside.

Ahmed was detained and the phones were later recovered and seized for examination.

We then completed a full search of the address a found a number of items, including:

More than 9 grams of crack cocaine – valued at about £780

Around £220-worth of heroin sorted into 11 individual wraps

Two plastic bags containing 2.91 grams of cocaine and 5.10 grams of heroin

£2,000 in cash hidden underneath a sofa cushion

A package containing 79.6 grams of cocaine – valued at around £2,700

The total estimated amount of the drugs seized is believed to be up to £4,500.

We also examined the phones and found evidence that the drugs were being advertised for sale locally.

Whilst at the address, a package from America was also delivered containing a number of pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes and vapes which were seized.

Speaking on the sentencing, PC Ian Prendergast said: “These highly addictive and harmful substances have no place on our streets and I’m happy with the proactive action taken to remove them from circulation.

“Those responsible for drug distribution in Stoke-on-Trent will be targeted and dealt with as robustly as possible.”