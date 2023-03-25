Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been jailed after more than £4,000-worth of cocaine and heroin was found inside an address in Stoke-on-Trent

A man has been jailed after more than £4,000-worth of cocaine and heroin was found inside an address in Stoke-on-Trent

by uknip247

Kashif Ahmed, aged 22, of Birmingham, was sentenced to four years and five months behind bars after admitting importing a class B drug, possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Wednesday (22 March).

The court heard how officers completed a warrant at an address in Normacot in March last year (2022). Ahmed was upstairs at the time when two mobile phones were thrown out of the window when officers made their way inside.

Ahmed was detained and the phones were later recovered and seized for examination.

We then completed a full search of the address a found a number of items, including:

  • More than 9 grams of crack cocaine – valued at about £780
  • Around £220-worth of heroin sorted into 11 individual wraps
  • Two plastic bags containing 2.91 grams of cocaine and 5.10 grams of heroin
  • £2,000 in cash hidden underneath a sofa cushion
  • A package containing 79.6 grams of cocaine – valued at around £2,700

The total estimated amount of the drugs seized is believed to be up to £4,500.

We also examined the phones and found evidence that the drugs were being advertised for sale locally.

Whilst at the address, a package from America was also delivered containing a number of pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes and vapes which were seized.

Speaking on the sentencing, PC Ian Prendergast said: “These highly addictive and harmful substances have no place on our streets and I’m happy with the proactive action taken to remove them from circulation.

“Those responsible for drug distribution in Stoke-on-Trent will be targeted and dealt with as robustly as possible.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two woman airlifted after serious crash sees driver arrested on the Isle of Wight

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision in Larkhill in the early hours of this morning

Two former police constables have been found guilty of gross misconduct

Five men jailed following an extensive investigation into Class A drug supply between London and Swindon

A man who risked innocent lives and reached speeds of 90mph to evade police has been jailed

Five men involved in UK-wide firearms conspiracy that saw a gun fired at South Shields home are jailed

A Hatfield man has been jailed for assisting a child to stay away from the person who had responsibility for them

Following abhorrent incidents in other parts of the country since the start of Ramadan, Nottinghamshire Police’s Head of Local Policing has reaffirmed the support...

Broxbourne county lines drug dealers jailed

A man who slashed another man in the face and neck, narrowly missing the victim’s jugular vein, has been jailed

Man jailed for life for murdering his wife at their Swansea home

A man from Sandridge has been jailed for 10 years for firearms offences after police seized a shotgun from a van in South Oxhey

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More