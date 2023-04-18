Tuesday, April 18, 2023
A man has been jailed after officers found class A and B drugs at his Peterborough home, including a cannabis grow in the wardrobe

Officers carried out a warrant at Callum Horsley’s home in Benland, Bretton, in May 2021 as part of a week of action under Operation Spotlight – a partnership initiative to tackle drug issues across Peterborough.

Horsley, 27, wasn’t initially home, however, officers seized cocaine and cannabis worth up to about £20,000 and arrested him after he returned to the property while officers were still there.

He later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and production of class B.

Horsley, of Gedney Hill, Spalding, Lincolnshire, was sentenced to three years in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (12 April).   

Operation Spotlight was launched by the Safer Peterborough Partnership back in 2019 to reduce the impact drugs have on our communities. This warrant was part of the second phase of activity, with the seventh week of action taking place across Peterborough next week (Monday 24 April).

Sergeant Jess Didio, who investigated, said: “This was some great proactive work as part of Op Spotlight. Drugs cause a huge amount of harm to communities so we will not let up in our campaign to target these criminals and disrupt their trade.

“Much of our work is based on intelligence built up by our own officers but also from members of the local community, therefore I urge anyone who has information about the supply of drugs to report it to us via our website.”

