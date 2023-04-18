Tuesday, April 18, 2023
A man has been jailed after officers found him with MDMA, amphetamines and cannabis

Wojciech Stromski, aged 45, of Charlotte Street, Rugby was sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (14 April) after he pleaded guilty to two counts each of possession of amphetamines, cannabis and MDMA with intent to supply and acquitting criminal property, and one count of supplying amphetamines.

The court heard how Stromski was first arrested in May 2021 when officers attended a report of a fight at a house in Manor Road, Rugby. After the officers detained him they seized amphetamines, MDMA and cannabis along with a number of other items associated with the supply of drugs.

He was arrested again in February 2023 when officers from Rugby Proactive CID seized drugs from someone leaving Stromski’s house. The officers went to the house, seized amphetamines, MDMA and cannabis.

Analysis of Stromski’s phone uncovered evidence of drug dealing.

In interview, he admitted supplying drugs.

Speaking following the sentencing, Detective Constable Matt Rapkins from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This is another example of proactive policing taking dangerous substances out of circulation in our communities.

“Dedicated drug disruption teams are working hard every day to target the distribution of drugs and bring those responsible to justice.”

