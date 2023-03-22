A man has been jailed after sexually communicating with a social media profile he believed belonged to a teenage girl

Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

Mohammed Hoque, 44 of no fixed address, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, 21 March where he was sentenced to four years in prison and three on extended licence after pleading guilty to two child sex offences including arranging/facilitating commission of a child sex offence and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Hoque used Facebook Messenger to start a conversation with an account which he believed belonged to a 14-year-old girl. After this account clearly stated she was only 14, Hoque’s messages became increasingly sexual, including asking multiple times for her to send explicit pictures before sending her a picture of an erect penis.

Hoque regularly asked her to come to London to see him, making it clear this meeting was intended to become sexual, saying ‘when you come all night u and me enjoy together’ and ‘when u come u kiss me’.

Evidence of the communications was handed to the police at Bethnal Green Police Station and Hoque was arrested on Sunday, 23 October 2022

PC Simon Brown, who is a member of the Central East Online Child Sex Abuse and Exploitation team, led the investigation. He said: “This was a very troubling case due to the nature of Hoque’s messages to a female he thought to be only 14 years old.

“It is clear from the messages that if the female was a real child then Hoque would have met up with her for sexual purposes. It is satisfying that Hoque has been given a long sentence due to the danger he presents to young women.”

