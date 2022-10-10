ADVERTISEMENT

Albert Gago, 65 of Bethune Road, Hackney, was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, 7 October. He will also be on the sex offender’s register for 10 years.

The court heard how Gago sexually assaulted eight girls, aged between 12 and 16, on buses in Enfield, Hackney and Camden between September 2021 and June 2022.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command carried out a number of enquiries to track down the person responsible.

They recovered CCTV from the buses and went through Oyster card records to work out who had been onboard. As a result of this, Gago was linked to various offences and identified as a suspect.

He was arrested at his home in Hackney and clothing found by officers matched that of the man seen on some of the CCTV recordings.

Detective Constable James Eccleston, who led the investigation, said: “Gago was a prolific offender who targeted young girls as they used public transport.

He is dangerous and I am pleased this offending has resulted in a custodial sentence.

“I would like to praise the bravery of the young victims, who reported the offences to police and supported us throughout the investigation as we took Gago to court. We have supported them along the way.

“The Met is tackling violence against women and girls in all its forms. Women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time day or night, in public or at home and no one should have to put up with sexual behaviour.”

Gago previously pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexual assault at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday, 11 August. He also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting 10 years.

The offences took place on buses as they travelled through the following locations:

– Highgate Road, Camden on 30 September 2021; – Hertford Road, Enfield on 26 January 2022; – Rossington Street, Hackney on 23 March 2022; – Fore Street, Enfield on 27 April 2022; – Village Road, Enfield on 11 May 2022; – Church Street, Enfield on 29 June 2022; – Park Crescent, Enfield on 29 June 2022.