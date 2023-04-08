A man has been jailed following a motorcycle collision, in which he and his passenger were seriously injured

Officers were called to Deepdene Road in Loughton on Friday, 10 June 2022 following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a parked unattended Mercedes GLC car.

CCTV captured the collision which showed the motorcycle travelling at speed along Deepdene Road, Loughton, when neither the rider or woman passenger were wearing protective headwear or clothing.

The woman passenger catapulted into the air, landing on another car, a Hyundai, causing significant damage to the car.

The pair were initially treated at the scene by HEMS, before being taken to the hospital, both in a serious condition.

Following an investigation by our Roads Policing Unit, Karl Hurcombe, 43, of Fennells, Harlow, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on 1 February where he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Karl Hurcombe was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment and disqualified for a total of five years and four months. He was also jailed for 3 months for drink driving to run concurrently.

PC Fay Firmin, who led the investigation, said: “Karl Hurcombe and his passenger sustained serious injuries, but are truly lucky to be alive,

“The force of the crash could have killed both of them.

“His passenger has life-changing injuries that will stay with her forever.”

Karl Hurcombe also pleaded guilty to no insurance, but no separate penalty given and his licence was endorsed.