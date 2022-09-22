Between 2020 and 2021, Joseph Silver, 34, of Margate, committed his crimes at the homes of two different women.

Silver was acquainted with his victims, both of whom reported the incidents to Kent Police. Following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, he was found guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault and sentenced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Silver will serve an additional four years on licence after his release from prison.

‘Rape is a horrific crime that has traumatised Silver’s victims,’ said Detective Inspector Richard Palmer. While this prison sentence will not change what has happened to them, I hope it will provide them with some comfort that this man will be in prison for a long time. The severity of his actions is reflected in his sentence.

‘I’d like to take this opportunity to encourage all victims of rape or other sexual offence to come forward and report it to Kent Police.’ Tackling violence, particularly against women and girls, has been a priority for many years, and we will work with victims sensitively to protect them and bring offenders like Silver to justice.’

