Friday, April 14, 2023
A man has been jailed for 18 years for raping a woman in his car near Folkestone

Peter Wrotchford targeted the victim as she walked in the Tram Road area of the town at around 4am on 4 September 2022.

He then drove her to various locations near Folkestone and carried out sexual offences, before driving her to the address of a friend of hers.

The victim told her friend what had happened and the incident was reported to Kent Police.

Enquiries by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate led to Wrotchford’s white Ford Connect vehicle being connected to the offence.

He was tracked down and arrested the day after the incident and charged with rape and sexual assault on 6 September.

The 47-year-old, formerly of Ashley Avenue, Folkestone, was found guilty of those charges following a trial and was jailed for 18 years at Canterbury Crown Court on 14 April 2023. He will serve an extra four years on licence.

Detective Constable Chris Brett, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘Tackling violence against women and girls is one of Kent Police’s key priorities and part of that work is bringing offenders like Wrotchford to justice.

‘His actions on the night of this offence were despicable and I am pleased he will now be in prison, and off the streets of Folkestone, for a considerable amount of time.

‘I would like to pay tribute to the victim’s courage throughout the investigation and court proceedings, and I hope the quick arrest of this offender and the sentence now imposed assist her as she rebuilds her life.’

