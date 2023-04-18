Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been jailed for 20 years for rape offences of a woman committed over a period of time in Merseyside

A man has been jailed for 20 years for rape offences of a woman committed over a period of time in Merseyside

by uknip247

Callen Chandler Jones, 27 years, of Hope Way in Oxford appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today, Monday 17 April, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for 11 counts of rape.

The court heard that Jones’ victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, disclosed to police that she had been subjected to rape which took place of a period of time.

Detective Inspector Philip Ryan said: “I would like to praise the courage and dignity shown by the victim throughout the investigation. This result shows that violence against women and girls will simply not be tolerated and we will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.

“We are committed to protecting victims of sexual offences, and anyone who reports an incident to us will be safeguarded and supported throughout the investigation by Specially Trained Officers and Sexual Violence Advocates who will provide all the relevant support.

“While no sentence will repair the damage that Jones’ abuse has caused, I hope today’s sentencing will not only provide his victim with justice, but also encourage other victims to come forward and have the confidence in us as a police force to take reports seriously and ensure offenders are put before the courts so that they can pay for their crimes.

“Anyone that has been a victim of a sexual offence, is concerned for the safety of someone they know or suspects someone to be engaging in this criminal activity, should come forward and speak to us.

“We have a team of dedicated staff who will expertly and compassionately deal with your reports and we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice and can pay for their crimes.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating an unprovoked assault in Nottingham city centre have released an image of a suspect

Police have charged a man with attempted murder following a stabbing in Trowbridge on Sunday morning

Police investigating the party’s finances have arrested SNP treasurer Colin Beattie

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at a takeaway restaurant with flats above on London Road in Norbury yesterday evening

A Just Stop Oil protester threw orange powder paint over a snooker table during a World Championship game, causing the match to be cancelled

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision

Alan Titchmarsh MBE has paid a visit to Marwell Zoo in his capacity as Deputy Lieutenant of the County of Hampshire

Police are concerned for Kira, missing from Lancing

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers are reported to have been raped in Nuneaton on Saturday

A victim who was attacked in the street was quickly reunited with his stolen phone and trainers thanks to some top police work

A former Devon & Cornwall Police officer is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 April, 2023, charged with rape

A man was sentenced to four years in jail having been convicted of raping a teenager in Stevenage

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.