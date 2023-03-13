A man has been jailed for 25 years after a stabbing

Alexander Cornell, 27 years old, from Britannia Road in Ipswich was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday 9 March. The court gave him a 20-year prison sentence with an extended licence period of five years.

It follows his trial where he was found guilty of attempted murder at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 23 January 2023 after a trial lasting six days.

Officers were called just before 2.30pm on Monday 4 July last year, to reports, a man, aged 41 years old, had been stabbed at Parkway multi-storey car park in the town. The victim was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment to three stab wounds to his back and neck area – the largest was about three inches long and caused muscle damage. He was arrested later the same day and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he was charged.

Cornell pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to wounding with intent and having a blade in a public place.

Enquiries established that Cornell had become obsessed with the victim’s partner. Cornell and the victim’s partner, a 39-year-old woman, worked together for five years. The court heard how Cornell had bought the 39-year-old woman a multitude of gifts, while the woman also changed her gym three times and on each occasion, Cornell started going to the same gym as her, despite her never telling him she had left or re-joined elsewhere. The woman has also repeatedly told Cornwell that there was no chance of the two of them being in a relationship.

During the sentencing, Judge Levett praised the police and the investigative work completed by the officers.

Investigating officer DC Guy Mitchell said: “To see Cornell behind bars for a significant length of time is extremely satisfying as it is very fortunate that the injuries sustained were not ultimately fatal.

As I said after the conviction, this was an extremely nasty, violent and pre-meditated attack and Cornell will have plenty of time now to reflect on his actions.

“I’d like to express my thanks to the victim and for the rapid response by all the officers who initially attended the scene and facilitated the arrest. It needs to be stressed that this was a real collective, team effort in preparing the prosecution against Cornell. This includes the work of the Digital Support Officers, who reviewed numerous hours of CCTV footage covering various part of the investigation and the forensics teams in helping preparing the evidence. These thoughts were also echoed by the prosecution counsel.”

