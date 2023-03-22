A man has been jailed for 28 months in prison in connection with drug offences in Ipswich

25-year-old Erion Hoxha of Beech Road, Ipswich was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday 16 March after pleading guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply, possession of an identity document with improper intention, assault of a police officer and possession of criminal property.

It follows an incident on Sunday 12 February at just before midday when two officers on patrol stopped Hoxha in his blue Audi after records showed the vehicle had no insurance and claimed the vehicle belonged to a friend. He was detained for a drug search and resisted the officers violently and attempted to break free before being handcuffed. During the struggle, one of the officers sustained a cut to the hand and bruising to his arm and elbow.

A search of Hoxha recovered 19 wraps of drugs, namely cocaine, in a sock and nearly £300 in cash. Police conducted a search of his property and recovered two mobile phones and a further 19 wraps of cocaine.

Following interrogation of his mobile phone this established there were messages linking him to the supply of drugs and on 11 February the device was used to assist in 26 separate supplies to postcodes involving a total of 39 bags of cocaine and a total amount of money taken of £1,535.

Sgt Dave Logan from the South Sentinel team said: “The great spot by these officers on what was initially an uninsured car led them to pull a little harder on the thread so to speak and it unravelled a considerable drug dealing operation that we have now closed down. The damage caused by drugs is no secret and often disproportionately harms Suffolk’s most vulnerable residents. Suffolk Constabulary remains committed to tackling those involved in drug supply. We deplore assaults on police officers or members of staff. Part of their role is to support, work with and protect the public and we will take action against those people who attack officers to it is pleasing to see the courts have sentenced for this too.”

The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured that any information passed to the police will be acted on.

Anyone concerned about drug-related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.