A man has been jailed for 7 years following a stabbing in Barrow

Darren Knowles, 50, of Anson Street in Barrow-in-Furness, was sentenced today (24 March) at Preston Crown Court for the following offences; wounding with intent, attempted wounding with intent, breach of a non-molestation order and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Cumbria Police received a report that a man had been stabbed on Dalkeith Street, Barrow, just after 4:20am on 20 November 2022. Today the court heard, that after an altercation at Manhattan’s nightclub, Knowles approached the victim and pulled a knife out of his pocket, stabbing his victim in the shoulder causing a deep laceration.

Detective Constable Sarah Knight said:

“We are pleased that Darren Knowles has received a custodial sentence for this senseless act of violence.

“The injuries, although not as serious as first thought, will have a lasting impact on the victims involved in this incident.

“Any crime involving a knife as a weapon is taken seriously by both the police and the courts, and I hope that the sentence given today reflects that.

“There is no excuse for carrying a knife and we will not tolerate it in our communities”.

