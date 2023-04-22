 A man has been jailed for a horrendous attack on a woman in Sandhurst

Patrick Blenman, aged 56, of Consort Avenue, Cambridge, was jailed for two and a half years at Reading Crown Court today (21/4).

Following a trial last month, a unanimous jury found Blenman guilty of one count of assault, one count of arson and one count of false imprisonment.

The jury found Blenman not guilty of one count of making threats to kill, following a five-day trial.

In the early hours of 10 August 2021, Blenman assaulted his former partner, a 32-year-old woman, at a property in Sandhurst.

He then padlocked the victim inside the address before setting a fire by the front door.

The victim had no choice but to escape the property by jumping from a third-floor window.

Blenman was arrested by Thames Valley Police on the same day as the offence and he was subsequently charged.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Ryan Powell said: “I’m pleased that Patrick Blenman has been jailed for this horrendous attack on his former partner.

“This was an extremely traumatic experience for the victim, who was padlocked inside a building by Blenman, before he then set a fire to the front door.

“The victim had to escape the building by jumping from a third-floor window. She sustained injuries from both the assault and jumping from the window as well as psychological trauma from the incident. The victim was supported by specially trained officers while at court.

“This case demonstrates that Thames Valley Police is relentless in its pursuit and disruption of perpetrators of violence against women and girls. Last year we increased formal action in domestic abuse cases by 32%.

“Policing plays a critical role in preventing harm and bringing offenders to justice, however, we also work with our partners and communities to tackle this societal issue.”