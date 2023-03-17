A man has been jailed for a number of offences including controlling behaviour and threats to kill in Newcastle-under-Lyme

Craig Birch, aged 52, of Market Drayton, Shropshire, was sentenced to 19-months behind bars after he admitted two counts of threats to kill and one count of controlling behaviour at Stafford Crown Court on Monday (13 March).

The court heard how Birch inflicted both physical and emotional trauma on the victim over the course of a 12-year relationship.

He made threats to kill her on two separate occasions, including one time where he claimed that he would burn down the house with her inside.

Birch was arrested in November 2019 after he was reported to the force. He was questioned in custody and went on to admit the offences at an earlier court hearing.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order as part of his sentence.

Speaking on the sentencing, DC Jennie Holland said: “I’d like to praise the victim for showing such bravery in coming forward and disclosing the abuse suffered at the hands of Birch.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been able to secure justice for her and that Birch will now serve punishment for his actions.

“This sentencing should serve as another reminder that the force is committed to supporting victims of domestic abuse and apprehending those responsible for these crimes.”