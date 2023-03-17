Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been jailed for a number of offences including controlling behaviour and threats to kill in Newcastle-under-Lyme

A man has been jailed for a number of offences including controlling behaviour and threats to kill in Newcastle-under-Lyme

by uknip247

Craig Birch, aged 52, of Market Drayton, Shropshire, was sentenced to 19-months behind bars after he admitted two counts of threats to kill and one count of controlling behaviour at Stafford Crown Court on Monday (13 March).

The court heard how Birch inflicted both physical and emotional trauma on the victim over the course of a 12-year relationship.  

He made threats to kill her on two separate occasions, including one time where he claimed that he would burn down the house with her inside. 

Birch was arrested in November 2019 after he was reported to the force. He was questioned in custody and went on to admit the offences at an earlier court hearing.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order as part of his sentence. 

Speaking on the sentencing, DC Jennie Holland said: “I’d like to praise the victim for showing such bravery in coming forward and disclosing the abuse suffered at the hands of Birch.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been able to secure justice for her and that Birch will now serve punishment for his actions.

“This sentencing should serve as another reminder that the force is committed to supporting victims of domestic abuse and apprehending those responsible for these crimes.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

The popular supermarket chain Aldi announced a third pay increase in a...

British Transport Police have successfully overturned the decision of an independent misconduct...

The recent decision by The Court of Appeal to reduce the original...

A criminal who went on the run for eight years over his...

Detectives investigating an incident of large-scale disorder in Dumbarton have arrested seven...

A recent operation carried out by German police across the states of...

Drug dealer involved in large-scale conspiracy to supply cocaine & heroin across...

Lancashire Police investigation into drug dealing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, has...

The final member of a Bedford drugs gang involved in the “torture...

A gang of car thieves have been jailed for over 11 years...

Police are searching to find a missing girl from Southampton.

A man has been jailed after he crashed his modified BMW, causing...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More