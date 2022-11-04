A man has been jailed for a number of violent offences that took place across the Isle of Wight

On 17 May this year, 34-year-old Tobias Green drunkenly walked through Cowes High Street and swore at a member of staff in The Anchor pub, before entering a nearby shop with a knife in his hand.

Green told the shopkeeper he wanted all the money, and swore at her when she told him to leave.

Following this, he made his way to the social club, still with the knife in hand and damaged a bannister inside, before returning to The Anchor where he proceeded to shout and bang on the windows.

Police deployed and arrested Green nearby on his bicycle.

A few days later, on 21 May, Green was being treated by paramedics in Cowes when he spat in the eye of one, and made sexually explicit gestures to another while he was alone with her in the ambulance.

In a separate incident earlier this year, on the evening of 27 January, Green approached the Floating Bridge in East Cowes and yelled abuse at two women unknown to him. He continued to behave oddly before shouting racist abuse at two passengers who were just exiting the Floating Bridge.

Green had also been involved in another public order incident in Castle Street, East Cowes, earlier that evening.

At around 7.30am on 9 August this year, while he was on court bail, Green assaulted a man known to him on Culver Parade in Sandown, punching him several times to the head and body before dragging him to the floor and kicking him.

Following investigations into all of these incidents, Green was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, 6 public order offences – one of which was racially aggravated – possession of a knife in a public place, criminal damage, common assault of an emergency worker and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He admitted all of these offences at previous court hearings, and appeared at Isle of Wight Crown Court today (Friday 4 November) for sentencing.

Green, of Parkhurst Road in Newport, was sentenced to 51 weeks in prison.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Wilkinson said: “These cases reflect a prolonged period of aggressive, violent, and inappropriate behaviour by Green towards a number of people on the Isle of Wight, including paramedics who are employed to keep people safe and help them in their time of need.

“His actions were nothing short of deplorable on all of these occasions. We take this sort of violence incredibly seriously, and have an especially robust stance against anyone who carries a knife in public.

“I hope the public can feel reassured that Green is now behind bars where he belongs.”