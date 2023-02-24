A man has been jailed for a total of 11 years for his part in an aggravated burglary at a family home in Upham.

Perry Lee Osborne, 32, of no fixed abode, had denied aggravated burglary and false imprisonment at a trial at Southampton Crown Court.

But the jury found him guilty, and today (Friday 24 February) at the same court he was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The court heard that in the evening of Thursday 19 December, 2020, a group of six or seven men forced their way into a home in Mortimers Lane, Upham.

The victims – a couple and their adult son – were threatened with a knife and held in a room for six hours while the offenders searched the house and cut into a safe.

They stole cash, jewellery and a vehicle, the court heard.

During the subsequent investigation, Osborne’s DNA was found on various objects in the house, including on a smoke alarm and an internal window.

He was arrested in February 2021 and later charged by postal requisition.

Speaking after today’s sentence hearing, Police Staff Investigator Lynn Levett said: “This was an horrific ordeal for the family but they have remained steadfast in their support of a prosecution.

“A lot of the items that were stolen had a monetary value, but the sentimental value was far greater.

“I hope this sentence reassures people that we take all crimes of this nature seriously and will do everything we can to ensure violent offenders are brought to justice.”