A Man Has Been Jailed For An Unprovoked Attack Which Left Another Man With A Broken Jaw
The 36-year-old victim had attempted to intervene in an altercation in Worthing town centre in the early hours of 7 November, 2021, when he was struck to the face several times.

The suspect was identified as Liam Hall, 29, of Mendip Crescent, Salvington, and witnesses confirmed he was responsible for the attack.

The pair were separated by police on patrol in the town, and Hall was arrested and charged with committing grievous bodily harm.

The victim attended an emergency dentist the following day. He was advised to attend hospital, where it was confirmed he had broken his jaw in two places.

Hall appeared before Lewes Crown Court on 15 November this year, where he was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer Nikki Thornton, of Worthing CID, said: “The victim in this case had been enjoying a night out in Worthing when he noticed the defendant trying to pick a fight with his friend. He intervened in an attempt to prevent the situation from escalating, at which point he was assaulted.

“He suffered significant facial injuries which required extensive treatment, all because of one man’s reckless actions.

“This sort of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated, and we continue to work with partners including venues and security companies in the night-time economy to identify offenders and bring them to justice.”

