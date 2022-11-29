A man has been jailed for drug offences after Police searched him in Tamworth last year

Ricardo Aaron Newell, aged 30, of Wolverhampton Street, Walsall, was jailed for three years at Stafford Crown Court on Friday (25 November) after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis as well as producing cannabis.

The court heard how we spotted Newell driving an Audi A3 on Manor Road on 7 January last year. We watched him pull over and give a man a package through the window.

We detained him as he was walking away from the car. He had £135 in his pockets and a mobile phone which he was using to sell class A drugs.

Following this, we searched his home address and found cannabis plants and a set of digital scales.

We examined the scales and found traces of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis. Text messages on the phone we seized from Newell also showed he was actively selling drugs in the area.

He was charged for the offences and later admitted them in court.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, who dealt with the case, said: “Proactive officers caught Newell in the act and have worked hard to ensure he is brought to justice.

“Dedicated disruption teams will be continuing to patrol and act on intelligence to ensure the circulation of illegal drugs in our communities are dealt with proportionately.”