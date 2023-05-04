A man has been jailed for drugs offences after being found with cocaine on two occasions in Bournemouth

Ermal Jahelezi, 23 and of Bournemouth, was sentenced on Friday 14 April 2023 at Bournemouth Crown Court to three years and seven months in prison for being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class A and two counts of possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent.

On Tuesday 8 March 2022 officers attended an address in Talbot Road after concern was raised for an occupant at the premises.

Jahelezi was located and detained for a search, where he was found to be in possession of 39 bags of cocaine and £170 in cash. Following a search of the address, a large quantity of suspected cocaine was located.

He was arrested and released under investigation while further enquiries were carried out.

At around 8.45pm on Monday 8 August 2022 officers stopped a Mitsubishi in Holdenhurst Road while on patrol. The driver gave false details initially but was later identified as Jahelezi.

A search of his vehicle was carried out and a quantity of cocaine was located.

Following his arrest, Jahelezi was searched while in custody and a further quantity of cocaine was found, with a total street value of around £4,100.

Police Constable Kirsty Foster, of the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team, said: “We recognise the impact the supply of drugs has on our communities and the concern it causes for residents.

“We are committed to doing all we can to disrupt the activity of those involved in supplying drugs.