A man has been jailed for drugs offences after he was stopped by officers in Bournemouth town centre

by @uknip247

David George Hinchey, 40, of Bournemouth, was sentenced to a year in prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Bournemouth Crown Court for being involved in the supply of MDMA, cocaine, and cannabis.
Officers observed Hinchey acting suspiciously near the Lower Gardens on Friday, June 25, 2021. Following a search, he was discovered to be in possession of a mobile phone, which was later seized.
A few weeks later, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, an officer on patrol in the town centre noticed Hinchey acting suspiciously in the Lower Gardens once more.
Hinchey was detained for a nearby search and discovered to be in possession of several small wraps of suspected class A drugs. He was eventually arrested.
An examination of Hinchey’s cellphones revealed evidence that they were being used to distribute class A and class B drugs.
“We recognise the impact of drug supply on our communities and the concern it causes for residents,” said Police Constable Stuart Grant of the Bournemouth South Neighbourhood Policing Team. As a result, we are committed to doing everything possible to disrupt the activities of those involved in drug trafficking.” Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team patrol the Lower Gardens on a regular basis and will take action against anyone who is seen acting suspiciously.

