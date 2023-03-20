Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023

A man has been jailed for drugs supply offences after he was stopped-and-searched in Newcastle-under-Lyme last year

Gerhard Smith, aged 20, from Wednesfield in Wolverhampton, was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday (16 March) to 27 months behind bars.

Smith had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs; crack cocaine and heroin, at an earlier hearing.

He was also been ordered to pay a surcharge of £190.

The court heard how officers stopped Smith on London Road in Newcastle at around 1.15pm on 7 March 2022.

Officers seized a mobile phone, cash and cling film, containing class A drugs.

A search of a property off Newcastle Road led to the discovery of additional class A drugs.

DC Philip Pegg, of the Northern Crime Support team at Staffordshire Police, said:” I’m happy that we’ve been able to take these harmful substances out of circulation and stop Smith profiting from the illegal distribution of class A drugs.

“We are proactive in our pursuit of offenders and this is another example of the work we complete on a daily basis to ensure those responsible for dealing drugs in our communities are dealt with robustly.”

