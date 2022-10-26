Navroz Sarkari, 52, from Lyon Street, Southampton, was sentenced yesterday (24 October) at Southampton Crown Court having previously pleaded guilty to three counts of dwelling burglary and one count of attempted dwelling burglary with intent to steal.

The first two incidents took place on 16 June this year.

At around 5.30pm, Sarkari used a bannister post to try to gain entry to a flat in Cranbury Place but was not successful.

The front door was damaged as a result.

Shortly afterwards, between 6pm and 6.15pm, Sarkari forced entry into a flat in Bellevue Terrace, damaging its front door and a communal door. Jewellery, cash, designer clothing and a red sports bag were stolen. None of the property was recovered.

On 7 July this year, at around 11.15am, a man returned to his flat in Hulse Road to find Sarkari in the hallway with a holdall full of his belongings.

A confrontation ensued in which the victim was able to prevent his belongings being stolen and also grabbed Sarkari’s backpack before he fled the scene and police attended.

It is believed Sarkari used pieces of a plastic drinks bottle to slip the lock of a door and gain entry.

DNA at the scene and items found in the backpack such as bank cards linked Sarkari to the burglary.

The victim then posted on social media about this incident, which led another person to come forward to police.

His laptop, speakers, chargers and wallet were stolen by Sarkari when he burgled an address in Wilton Avenue on 4 July, three days earlier.

DC Sarah Down from Western Investigations led the investigation. She said: “Now Sarkari is behind bars, he is no longer able to inflict misery on innocent people by invading their homes and stealing their possessions.

“We recognise the impact burglary has on the public, which is why we have committed to attending every reported house burglary in person.

“Please continue to report information to us – it is vital so we can ensure we can continue to make sure people like Sarkari face justice.”

ADVERTISEMENT