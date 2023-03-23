Thursday, March 23, 2023
A Man Has Been Jailed For His Part In A Drive-by Shooting In Haringey

Alexander Kufour-Boateng, 29 of Linley Road, N17 appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 22 March where he was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for his part in a drive-by shooting.

He was previously found guilty – following trial at the same court – on Wednesday, 25 January of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, assisting an offender and possession of a firearm.

Detective Sergeant Michael Clinch, who led the investigation, said: “This case clearly demonstrates the dangers faced by innocent people due to gang crime and how important it is that we take illegal firearms, and those who use them, off our streets.”

During the trial the court heard that police were called at 6.47pm on 25 January 2020, to a shooting on Wood Green High Road. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

At the scene, a VW Golf, on false registration plates, was found to have travelled along Whymark Avenue, N22, stopping for shots to be fired from the vehicle at a man standing on the pavement at the junction with High Road, before fleeing the scene.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

It transpired that the bullet travelled through the victim’s leg before going through the rear window of a passing Route W4 bus, narrowly missing passengers seated at the back of the bus. Thankfully nobody on the bus was injured.

An investigation was launched by Trident detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Following police enquiries, Kufour-Boateng was identified as the driver of the VW Golf. He was arrested and charged on 20 December 2021 with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, assisting an offender and possession of a firearm.

It is known the gun was fired from the vehicle, however it remains unknown who in the vehicle fired it.

The gun used in this shooting was later recovered by police.

Detective Sergeant Clinch, added: “It was pure luck that nobody on the bus was injured. This could so easily have resulted in a homicide investigation.

“I am pleased that Kufour-Boateng will be off our streets for a significant time and I hope that anyone who has information relating to the carrying and use of weapons is compelled to come forward and share what they know.

“We can investigate the shootings after they happen, but only with help from the public can we take illegal weapons and those who use them off the streets.”

