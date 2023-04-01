A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years for murdering a woman who mistook his home for a B&B and got into his bed

David Redfern, 46, of Barmouth in north Wales, was sentenced on Friday at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Margaret Barnes, from Birmingham, died in the early hours of July 11, 2022, on Marine Parade in Barmouth.

During Redfern’s trial, it was revealed that he dragged the 71-year-old down the stairs and was accused of kicking or stamping on her, causing liver injuries that the pathologist described as “un-survivable” and similar to those seen in car accident victims.

During sentencing, the judge described Redfern’s behaviour towards Ms Barnes as “aggressive and offensive,” adding that things went “terribly wrong” after he called the police.

Redfern’s actions of asking Ms Barnes what she was doing in his home after finding her in his bed, holding a drink and surrounded by what appeared to be her belongings, were “entirely appropriate,” the judge said.

The “trigger” for what happened next was Ms Barnes accusing Redfern’s partner, Nicola Learoyd-Lewis, of stealing her handbag and lunging at her after the police call was made.

The judge also stated that when Redfern was outside the house, he observed Ms Barnes in a “aggressive” or “threatening” manner as she attempted to gather her belongings.

Ms Learoyd-Lewis, on the other hand, acted “gently” and “carefully,” guiding Ms Barnes, who was unsteady on her feet, outside the property.