Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years for murdering a woman who mistook his home for a B&B and got into his bed

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years for murdering a woman who mistook his home for a B&B and got into his bed

by uknip247

David Redfern, 46, of Barmouth in north Wales, was sentenced on Friday at Caernarfon Crown Court.
Margaret Barnes, from Birmingham, died in the early hours of July 11, 2022, on Marine Parade in Barmouth.
During Redfern’s trial, it was revealed that he dragged the 71-year-old down the stairs and was accused of kicking or stamping on her, causing liver injuries that the pathologist described as “un-survivable” and similar to those seen in car accident victims.
During sentencing, the judge described Redfern’s behaviour towards Ms Barnes as “aggressive and offensive,” adding that things went “terribly wrong” after he called the police.
Redfern’s actions of asking Ms Barnes what she was doing in his home after finding her in his bed, holding a drink and surrounded by what appeared to be her belongings, were “entirely appropriate,” the judge said.
The “trigger” for what happened next was Ms Barnes accusing Redfern’s partner, Nicola Learoyd-Lewis, of stealing her handbag and lunging at her after the police call was made.
The judge also stated that when Redfern was outside the house, he observed Ms Barnes in a “aggressive” or “threatening” manner as she attempted to gather her belongings.
Ms Learoyd-Lewis, on the other hand, acted “gently” and “carefully,” guiding Ms Barnes, who was unsteady on her feet, outside the property.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police arrested a suspect and seized two weapons and a large quantity of cash after attending reports of an altercation

Port of Dover declares critical incident as high levels of traffic cause delays on P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Justin Bello in Neasden

When PC Jakub Lewandowski moved to England six years ago, he didn’t speak a word of English

Changes to reporting material discrepancies to Companies House

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Westcliff

Changes to business rates rules for self-catering properties

Companies that pollute our waters could face unlimited penalties

Household Support Fund extended from today to help families in need

‘Hop Around for £2’ this Easter as bus fare cap extended until end of June

New scheme for cheaper Hormone Replacement Therapy launches

Government launches campaign to help businesses drive down energy bills

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More