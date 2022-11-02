A man has been jailed for more than seven years after officers seized a firearm and large quantities of Class A drugs

Saeed Ali, 23, of Portland Road, Southall, was sentenced at the Old Bailey
on Friday, 28 October, after pleading guilty to the following offences on
Monday, 24 October:
– Possession of a firearm;
– Possession of live ammunition;
– Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (crack cocaine)
– Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin).
On 15 June 2021, Ali was stopped by officers from the Met’s Violence
Suppression Unit in Southall Park, Southall. Following a short foot chase,
he was found in possession of 148 wraps (15.2g) of crack cocaine and 94
wraps (6.57g) of heroin.
During the chase, Ali threw a rucksack, which was quickly retrieved by
officers. Inside the rucksack they discovered a Grand Power G9 self-loading
pistol with live ammunition.
As a result of a thorough investigation, Ali was sentenced to a total of
seven years and six months’ in prison.
*Detective Constable Siobhan Burrows, of the Met’s Specialist Crime
Command, said: *“This case once again illustrates the strong connection
between drug supply and serious violence. This is why we will continue to
bring offenders to justice and remove these extremely dangerous weapons
from the streets of London.
“We understand the terrible impact drug supply can have, and I am pleased
our investigation has resulted in a significant sentence, preventing Ali
from causing further misery in our communities.
“I am confident to say the removal of this weapon as part of our
investigation will have inevitably saved lives.”
We can reduce gun crime far quicker if people provide us with information
about where firearms are being stored and who they are being used by. If
you do not want to report to us, you can contact Crimestoppers