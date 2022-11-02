A man has been jailed for more than seven years after officers seized a firearm and large quantities of Class A drugs

Saeed Ali, 23, of Portland Road, Southall, was sentenced at the Old Bailey

on Friday, 28 October, after pleading guilty to the following offences on

Monday, 24 October:

– Possession of a firearm;

– Possession of live ammunition;

– Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (crack cocaine)

– Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin).

On 15 June 2021, Ali was stopped by officers from the Met’s Violence

Suppression Unit in Southall Park, Southall. Following a short foot chase,

he was found in possession of 148 wraps (15.2g) of crack cocaine and 94

wraps (6.57g) of heroin.

During the chase, Ali threw a rucksack, which was quickly retrieved by

officers. Inside the rucksack they discovered a Grand Power G9 self-loading

pistol with live ammunition.

As a result of a thorough investigation, Ali was sentenced to a total of

seven years and six months’ in prison.

*Detective Constable Siobhan Burrows, of the Met’s Specialist Crime

Command, said: *“This case once again illustrates the strong connection

between drug supply and serious violence. This is why we will continue to

bring offenders to justice and remove these extremely dangerous weapons

from the streets of London.

“We understand the terrible impact drug supply can have, and I am pleased

our investigation has resulted in a significant sentence, preventing Ali

from causing further misery in our communities.

“I am confident to say the removal of this weapon as part of our

investigation will have inevitably saved lives.”

We can reduce gun crime far quicker if people provide us with information

about where firearms are being stored and who they are being used by. If

you do not want to report to us, you can contact Crimestoppers

which is anonymous and independent of police.