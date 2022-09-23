James Smith, 36, from Trowbridge, was given a nine-year sentence yesterday (21/09) – six years and eight months’ imprisonment with an extended licence period of three years after pleading guilty at a trial at Salisbury Crown Court on September 9.

On April 21 last year, Smith and another man entered the victim’s house in Westbury as guests.

They then demanded money, which was not given.

The victim was then stabbed in the stomach, which required surgery. He was discharged from the hospital the following day.

The victim’s partner was also grabbed by the throat.

Smith originally pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea on the day of the trial.

DC Higginbottom, based at Melksham Police Station, said: “This was a despicable act where Smith tried to take advantage of a man having been let into his home.

“Fortunately, the victim’s injuries are nowhere near as severe as they could have been.

“We welcome Smith’s sentence and believe it reflects the severity of his crime.”