A man has been jailed for more than two years for burglary and assault

Neville Carnegie, 45 and of Du Cane Road in London, appeared at Southampton
Crown Court last week in connection to an incident in June 2021.
Carnegie, who pleaded guilty to one charge of burglary and two charges of
assault, was handed a sentence of two years and five months.
The court heard how Carnegie travelled with family to the New Forest on
June 18 last year.
He was drinking and when his sister tried to drive him home he jumped out
of the car and ran into the forest.
He broke into a house in Lyndhurst and assaulted the homeowners, both aged
in their 50s, before stealing a set of keys to a vehicle.
PSI Stephen Hortin of the Operation Hawk burglary investigation team said:
“Carnegie made all sorts of threats and claims to the victims, causing them
to be utterly terrified.
“Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary will not stand by and allow that
to happen. This is Carnegie’s third conviction for a dwelling burglary and
he is now where he deserves to be.
