A man has been jailed for multiple sexual offences in Hackney and Enfield after a tenacious investigation uncovered a trial of offending

Carl Adimado, 34 of Enfield appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, 4 April where he was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment that will be followed by three years and six months on licence.

He will also be placed on the sex offender’s register for life and will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order with stringent conditions in place to safeguard the public.

The sentence relates to 22 counts of up-skirting; five counts of sexually assaulting a child; four counts of exposure; two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child; two counts of sexual assault and two counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Adimado had previously pleaded guilty to 37 charges at the same court on Thursday, 8 December 2022.

PC Lee Ravens of the Met’s Predatory Offender Unit said: “Carl Adimado is a predatory offender who has committed a variety of indecent offences, in high volume, against women and girls. He was clearly not going to stop until caught.”

An allegation was first made to police in July 2022 by a woman reporting that on 10 July 2022, a male had ‘up-skirted’ her [recorded under her skirt] in a supermarket close to Seven Sisters Road.

An investigation was launched by officers from the Predatory Offender Unit within the Met’s Central North Command.

CCTV at the offence location was examined and the suspect was quickly identified as Carl Adimado who, at that time, worked at the supermarket.

On the day he was identified, Adimado was arrested by officers at his home address. Following police interviews he was released on bail.

Not certain that this was a single, isolated offence, officers examined additional CCTV and identified a further 16 offences against eight separate victims in just one day.

Adimado was charged, by post, for these 16 offences.

Examination of Adimado’s mobile phone recovered a significant volume of indecent images of children along with a large number of videos showing him exposing himself, touching himself in public and sexually assaulting school girls, who were in uniform, on their way to school.

Adimado was arrested for these additional offences and was remanded in custody. He later pleaded guilty to the 16 offences of up-skirting.

But the investigation was not over. The school uniforms worn by the child victims in the videos allowed officers to establish their schools and officers went on to identify each child. They were interviewed in the presence of their parents and when all of the victims had been spoken to and appropriate support was in place, Adimado was charged with a further 21 offences; bringing the total to 37.

At Snaresbrook Crown Court on 8 December 2022, Adimado pleaded guilty to the 21 new charges and was remanded in custody for sentencing.

PC Ravens added: “This case clearly demonstrates the need for offences of this type to be reported to police. Just one brave woman coming forward has made it possible for us to remove a dangerous and callous sex offender from the community where he was offending against women and schoolgirls, as well as to identify and support other brave yet vulnerable victims.

“I applaud her actions and hope that this case encourages other women to come forward and report incidents of this type in the knowledge that such reports will be taken seriously and investigated fully.

“If you have been a victim of any level of sexual assault, please do report it to police, at the very least so that we can support you – at best so that we can also remove predators to a place where they are no longer a danger to women and girls.”