A Man Has Been Jailed For Nine And A Half Years For The Rape Of A Woman In Liverpool
A man has been jailed for nine and a half years for the rape of a woman in Liverpool

by @uknip247
Hameed Naderi, 30 years, of Grenville Street South in Liverpool city centre pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court and was sentenced to nine and half years in prison.
The judge also made an order of an extended licence (probation) for five years, a deportation order, and lifetime conditions on the Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
The court heard that on Saturday 29th February 2020, the victim in her 20s, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was drinking with friends in Concert Square when her next recollection of the evening was waking up in bed to find Naderi raping her. Despite her pleas to stop he continued.
Upon sentencing, the judge said that in his opinion the defendant abducted the victim and that he inflicted a prolonged assault on the victim.
Detective Inspector Leanne Toole said: “I would like to praise the courage and dignity shown by the victim throughout the investigation. Today’s results show that violence against women and girls will simply not be tolerated and we will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.
“We are committed to protecting victims of sexual offences, and anyone who reports an incident to us will be safeguarded and supported throughout the investigation by Specially Trained Officers and Sexual Violence Advocates who will provide all the relevant support.
“Anyone that has been a victim of a sexual offence, is concerned for the safety of someone they know or suspects someone to be engaging in this criminal activity, should come forward and speak to us.’

