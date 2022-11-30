A man has been jailed for nine and a half years for the rape of a woman in Liverpool

The judge also made an order of an extended licence (probation) for five years, a deportation order, and lifetime conditions on the Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
The court heard that on Saturday 29th February 2020, the victim in her 20s, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was drinking with friends in Concert Square when her next recollection of the evening was waking up in bed to find Naderi raping her. Despite her pleas to stop he continued.
Upon sentencing, the judge said that in his opinion the defendant abducted the victim and that he inflicted a prolonged assault on the victim.
Detective Inspector Leanne Toole said: “I would like to praise the courage and dignity shown by the victim throughout the investigation. Today’s results show that violence against women and girls will simply not be tolerated and we will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.