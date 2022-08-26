A man was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to non-recent assault and sexual offences in Aberdeen’s Buchan district.

John Sinclair, 72, admitted last month to crimes committed between 1974 and 1980.

He was remanded in custody and sentenced today in Aberdeen’s High Court.

The investigation was led by detectives from Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Investigation Unit (North East), and Sinclair was arrested and charged on October 3, 2019.

“We welcome John Sinclair’s sentencing, and I’d like to thank the victims in this case who assisted us with our investigation,” Detective Inspector Anna Johnston said.

The passage of time makes these incidents even more difficult to discuss, and their bravery is to be commended.

“I would like to take this opportunity to urge anyone who has experienced or is experiencing any form of abuse or harm to contact the police and report it. “We take all reports seriously, with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity, regardless of when the offence occurred.”

Cases like this demonstrate that Police Scotland is committed to bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.”

