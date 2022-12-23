A man has been jailed for one year after sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on the rail network, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation

David Shaw, 50, and of Beach Road, Bangor, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 22 November, where he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, common assault, and criminal damage.
On 12 December he was sentenced at the same court to 52 weeks imprisonment.
Shaw was also handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.
On the evening of Thursday 14 July 2022, Shaw, in a state of intoxication, was on a train, near Llandudno Junction, and sat next to the victim and another passenger. Shaw sat in very close proximity to the victim, almost cornering her to her window seat. He then puts his arms around her neck and the sexual assault takes place despite the victim, on numerous occasions, stating that she was a minor.
At the next stop, Llandudno Junction, the victim, her friend, and Shaw leave the train and the two girls make distance between themselves and the offender. Shaw was subsequently refused further travel and subsequently acted aggressively to station staff, spat at a train driver and tore off his t-shirt in anger. In the very early hours of 15 July 2022, at 12.59am, Shaw made his way to Colwyn Bay railway station and picked up a rock before throwing it at the station glass doors, shattering the glass and causing £660.77 of damage.
BTP Bangor Police Constable, Jon Liptrot, said:”Shaw’s blatant disregard to his victim, who repeatedly told him she was 15, was staggering.
“I am pleased to see this individual being given a prison sentence and this should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of offence. I would also like to commend the victim and her friend for her courage, quick thinking and bravery throughout this distressing case.