A man has been jailed for one year after sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on the rail network, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation

At the next stop, Llandudno Junction , the victim, her friend, and Shaw leave the train and the two girls make distance between themselves and the offender . Shaw was subsequently refused further travel and subsequently acted aggressively to station staff, spat at a train driver and tore off his t-shirt in anger. In the very early hours of 15 July 2022, at 12.59am, Shaw made his way to Colwyn Bay railway station and picked up a rock before throwing it at the station glass doors, shattering the glass and causing £660.77 of damage.