Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Jailed For One Year After Sexually Assaulting A 15-year-old Girl On The Rail Network, Following A British Transport Police (btp) Investigation
Home BREAKING A man has been jailed for one year after sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on the rail network, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation

A man has been jailed for one year after sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on the rail network, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation

by @uknip247
David Shaw, 50, and of Beach Road, Bangor, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 22 November, where he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, common assault, and criminal damage.
On 12 December he was sentenced at the same court to 52 weeks imprisonment.
Shaw was also handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.
On the evening of Thursday 14 July 2022, Shaw, in a state of intoxication, was on a train, near Llandudno Junction, and sat next to the victim and another passenger. Shaw sat in very close proximity to the victim, almost cornering her to her window seat. He then puts his arms around her neck and the sexual assault takes place despite the victim, on numerous occasions, stating that she was a minor.
At the next stop, Llandudno Junction, the victim, her friend, and Shaw leave the train and the two girls make distance between themselves and the offender. Shaw was subsequently refused further travel and subsequently acted aggressively to station staff, spat at a train driver and tore off his t-shirt in anger. In the very early hours of 15 July 2022, at 12.59am, Shaw made his way to Colwyn Bay railway station and picked up a rock before throwing it at the station glass doors, shattering the glass and causing £660.77 of damage.
BTP Bangor Police Constable, Jon Liptrot, said:”Shaw’s blatant disregard to his victim, who repeatedly told him she was 15, was staggering.
“I am pleased to see this individual being given a prison sentence and this should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of offence. I would also like to commend the victim and her friend for her courage, quick thinking and bravery throughout this distressing case.
“If anyone experiences or witnesses a sexual offence on the railway network, I urge them to report it to BTP by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian App. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Nurses in England will go on strike again on January 18 and...

Officers from Police Scotland have released images of three men they believe...

A man who stole approximately £20,000 from an elderly woman has been...

Maurice Walters from York has been named the winner of the 2022...

A recent report into the way c protects vulnerable children has praised...

A sex offender who preyed on children has been jailed for 10...

A man has been jailed after a young man was fatally shot...

A surgeon from Salisbury has been convicted of possessing child sexual abuse...

A man from Smethwick has been charged as part of a National...

A Dutch van driver has been sentenced to 16 years in prison,...

LadBaby has scored this years Christmas number 1

Officers in Oldham have seen a spike in burglary offences in the...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"