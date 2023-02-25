A man has been jailed for online blackmail, drug supply offences and distribution of indecent images of children

George Austin-Bohan, 28 of Tower Hamlets, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 24 February where he was sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment for the following offences:

Possession of Class A drugs (cocaine) with intent to supply

Possession of Class A drugs (MDMA) with intent to supply

Possession of Class B drugs (Ketamine) with intent to supply

Possession of Class B drugs (Cannabis) with intent to supply

Three counts of blackmail

Malicious communications

Distribution of indecent images of children [category B]

Distribution of indecent images of children [category C]

He also received a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be required to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years.

Austin-Bohan had previously pleaded guilty to the offences and was convicted at the same court on 10 November 2022.

In 2018 and 2020 Austin-Bohan demanded money from two women online, threatening to publish indecent images of a child on Instagram, which he had obtained without the victim’s knowledge. The matter was reported to the National Crime Agency who referred it to the Metropolitan Police and Austin-Bohan was arrested by officers from the Met’s Central East Command Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation unit. His electronic devices were seized and upon forensic examination were found to contain digital evidence of the offences.

As part of the investigation, evidence came to light that Austin-Bohan had also contacted another woman and informed her that her private sexual images had been posted online and then directed her to the Reddit website. Austin-Bohan then pressurised the victim to send him further private sexual images in exchange for removing them.

In September 2022 a Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant was executed at a residential address in the E14 area of Tower Hamlets. Drugs with an estimated street value of £10,000 – £15,000 were seized along with over £7,000 in cash. Austin-Bohan was present with another male, Mustafa Karakaya, both were arrested at the scene.

PC Lindsey England, investigating officer from the Met’s Central East Command said: “The offences committed in this case are vile and have been truly distressing for the victims. Austin-Bohan used multiple social media accounts in an attempt to conceal his identity and continued to deny his involvement throughout the investigation.

“There has been a considerable amount of investigative effort including vast digital forensic work involved in this case but without the victims’ bravery in coming forward Austin-Bohan could not have been brought to justice.

“I hope that the sentence handed down provides them with a sense of justice and I hope they can put these incidents behind them. Online sexual offences, both against children and adults are damaging in the extreme and I would urge people to report such crimes to police so that they can be investigated. Victims will be listened to and should know that there are many avenues of support available.”

+ Mustafa Karakaya, 24 , [1.10.98] of no fixed address, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of Class B drugs. He appeared for sentencing alongside Austin-Bohan where he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

