A man has been jailed for over three years for drug offences after being stopped on the A12 at Copdock

Constantin Bursuc, 22, of Tuffnell Way, Colchester, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 28 November to a total of 40 months in jail after pleading guilty to seven charges: possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug (cocaine), possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis), two counts of fraudulently possessing identity documents, driving a motor vehicle without a licence and two counts of supplying a controlled Class A drug (cocaine).

It follows his arrest on Thursday 20 October on the A12 at Copdock. Police had information suggesting links to drug dealing at the address the car Bursuc was driving was registered to.

Officers stopped the vehicle and and carried out a search to locate any drugs. While no drugs were located in the vehicle, a message on Bursuc’s phone suggested drugs had been left somewhere, while information on the phone also suggested he had travelled to a hotel in Colchester.

When officers attended the hotel, they located a package in nearby woodland which was found to contain an amount of cocaine.

Sergeant Dave Logan from the Sentinel team said: “This is another great piece of work by our officers.

“Carrying out stops like this, which on this occasion led to a very successful arrest, charge and sentencing, is one of the team’s key priorities.

“We are here to make Suffolk as difficult a place as possible for those wanting to use Suffolk’s roads to come and carry out organised crime, such as supplying illegal drugs.”

The Sentinel teams disrupt criminality on the county’s roads, protect local communities and tackle cross-border and serious and organised criminal activity.

If you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place, please tell us. You don’t have to be certain, just concerned. Call police on 101, or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously – either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.