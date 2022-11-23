A man has been jailed for over three years for drug offences in Ipswich

Emran Ahmed of Hopton Road in London, and aged 19, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday 16 November to 40 months in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in supplying drugs, namely heroin and cocaine and possession of criminal property, namely £451.74 cash.

It follows his arrest on Sunday 1 May at Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Police enquiries on Ahmed’s phone established he was a County Lines drug dealer based in London with contacts on his SIM card that had links to local class A drug dealers in the Ipswich area.

The arrest came under the umbrella of Operation Orochi – an operation set up by Suffolk Constabulary with the Metropolitan Police to tackle County Lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.

If you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place, please tell us. You don’t have to be certain, just concerned. Call police on 101, or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously – either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

